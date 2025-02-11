Three of the four teams in the Ranji Trophy semifinals have been decided, while the last spot remains to be settled between Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. Gujarat await the winner of that match, while Vidarbha's date with defending champions Mumbai is set in Nagpur. The semifinal matches will begin on February 17.

Though the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy, starting with the quarterfinals, are five-day affairs, only J&K and Kerala managed to keep their match alive in Pune at the end of day four.

The biggest name in the semifinals is Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, whose gritty hundred was complimented by Royston Dias' five-wicket haul that enabled them to crush Haryana by 152 runs.

Rahane started the day on 88 and wasted no time getting to his 41st first-class century (108). Haryana chased 354 but could not survive to fight another day as left-arm pacer Dias (5/39) and Shardul Thakur (3/26) bowled them out for 201.

Gujarat wrapped up their contest with Saurashtra in the second session on the penultimate day at Rajkot. Saurashtra were bundled out for 197 in their second essay, delivering Gujarat victory by an innings and 98 runs. After Urvil Patel's 140 and Jaymeet Patel's 103 powered Gujarat to 511, Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra, comprising the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson, folded for 216 in the first innings. Pujara was dismissed for 26 and 2.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, Vidarbha crushed Tamil Nadu by 198 runs. Tamil Nadu had conceded a lead of 128 runs in the first innings. Yash Rathod's 112 helped them to 272, setting Tamil Nadu a target of 401. But barring a few modest partnerships involving the tailenders, Tamil Nadu never seemed prepared for the chase and were bowled out for 202, with Nachiket Bhute and Harsh Dubey taking three wickets each.