Rajasthan Royals were on course to overcome the stiff challenge posed by Delhi Capitals. At the end of the 16th over, Sanju Samson's team needed 44 runs in 24 balls with eight wickets in hand.

However, Sanju had to retire hurt just when he got going against the spinners after he and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the team a quick-fire start.

Sanju retired hurt at 31, while Jaiswal was out for 51.

Earlier, late cameos by captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs enabled Delhi Capitals to post a formidable 188/5.

It’s the first time after 2023 that a score above 200 wasn’t posted in IPL games in New Delhi. On a slow pitch, which offered ample help for slower deliveries and balls were stopping at times, RR bowled brilliantly to keep DC on a tight leash, as they reached 111/4 in 15 overs.

But from there, Axar came in to hammer a sensational 34 off 14 balls, while Stubbs made the same number of runs in 18 balls and Ashutosh Sharma hit an unbeaten 15, as the trio’s impactful batting ensured DC got 77 runs off the last five overs.

Put into bat, Jake Fraser-McGurk got going by smashing Jofra Archer for two boundaries in the opening over. Abishek Porel took a liking to Tushar Deshpande’s pace and lengths by hitting four boundaries and a six in the 23-run second over, with the wristy flick going over the deep-backward square-leg fence being the standout shot.

But after that onslaught, RR bounced back – Fraser-McGurk was hurried by Archer’s pace and spooned one to mid-off. One brought two for RR as Karun Nair was run out by an underarm throw by Sandeep Sharma for a duck after being involved in a mix-up with Porel.

With Sandeep and Maheesh Theekshana keeping things tight, barring a full toss from the latter being hit for four by KL Rahul, DC ended their power-play at 46/2. After that, RR kept things tight, especially with Wanindu Hasaranga bowling slower through the air and finding some grip, especially when bowling the googly.

Rahul, though, kept DC afloat by lofting Deshpande over long-off for six, before punching and dispatching Theekshana for four and six respectively. But in a bid to pull off Archer’s leg-cutter, Rahul didn’t get any elevation and holed out to deep mid-wicket for 38. Porel’s quest to go downtown against a slow Hasaranga resulted in him toe-ending a loft to long-off for 49.

Axar signalled a shift of gears when he pulled, hammered, and slogged Hasaranga for two fours and a six, before seeing Riyan Parag drop Tristan Stubbs on 12 at long-off in a 19-run 16th over. He then moved across to pull a full toss from Theekshana for six, before slicing and swivelling him for back-to-back boundaries.

Theekshana, though, had the last laugh by having Axar hole out to long-off for a 14-ball 34. Ashutosh Sharma used Archer’s pace well to guide him twice behind square on the off-side, while Stubbs scooped him well for another boundary, as 16 runs came off the 19th over.

With Sandeep bowling four wides and a no-ball, Stubbs took DC past 180 with a whipped four and slogged six, before being dropped by Theekshana on the last ball of the innings, as 19 runs came off an 11-ball final over.