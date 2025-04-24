Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has looked exciting in the two matches he's featured in IPL 2025, but it seems the franchise are pushing him a little too much.

After making his debut with a dashing 34 against Lucknow Super Giants, the teenager from Bihar looked aggressive against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but fell early for 16 off 12. RR lost the match by 11 runs, chasing 205/5. It was their seventh defeat in nine matches.

Suryavanshi was always ready to make his mark in the IPL sooner or later, ever since the Royals secured his services at the Mega Auction for a serious sum of Rs. 1.1 crore. He got his much-anticipated break in the IPL following an injury to Royals captain Sanju Samson.

A file photo of Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson batting against M S Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

The Kerala wicketkeeper batter Sanju had missed three matches at the start of the season as he was still recovering from surgery on a fractured finger. Now, the Royals skipper is out of action with an abdominal injury. Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid said Sanju's fitness was being monitored on a daily basis.

Despite missing a few games, Sanju is second among the Royals' run-getters, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has regained his form, with four fifties and a 49 in the last six matches.

While the Royals hoped Suryavanshi could fill in the void left by Sanju, he hasn't quite. Suryavanshi looked edgy throughout his stay in the middle against RCB. He started his IPL career with a six off Shardul Thakur against LSG and also tried going big against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Bengaluru. Though he managed to arch a couple of sixes off Bhuvi on the onside, the experienced seamer eventually got him out, castled with a length ball.

According to reports, neither Dravid nor RR's Director of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha, have devised a special training plan for Suryavanshi, considering his age. A source quoted by PTI said it was to ensure everyone felt they were being pushed equally. "So he knows he has to keep up to everyone else's standards," the source said.

In this context, it would be too harsh to expect mature innings' from Suryavanshi, who is still growing physically and technically. In an ideal situation, the Royals might want to take the load off the young shoulders of Suryavanshi and ease him in. After all, they let go the brilliant Englishman Jos Buttler in the auction and have to do with what is at their disposal. But, should Sanju remain unavailable for more matches, the franchise might be expecting too much, too soon of their boy wonder, Suryavanshi.