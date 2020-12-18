{{head.currentUpdate}}

Maria Sharapova gets engaged to British boyfriend

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova. File photo: AFP
Multiple Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has announced her engagement to boyfriend Alexander Gilkes.

The retired tennis star announced news on Instagram on Thursday. "I said yes from the first day we met This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa."

British businessman Gilkes too shared the new on his own Instagram page, writing, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova."

The Russian star retired from tennis earlier this year. The former world No. 1 won five Grand Slam titles.

