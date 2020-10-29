10 reasons to buy the new Mahindra Thar

The new Mahindra Thar has generated much excitement not only among auto enthusiasts but also its critics. Mahindra has been accused of being a copycat. Isn't the new Thar a rip-off of the American Jeep? Doesn't it look like the Jeep Sahara? This is a reply to such naysayers.

Kerala connection

Though the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) did not bring the Jeep to Kerala, it was the board that introduced it to the public first. It was a left-hand drive and had baby green colour; police department got dark blue ones and the Army dark green. Civilian colours included light blue, cream, and others. It was powered by a Hurricane petrol engine and was the real four-wheel drive. In the times of bullock carts, the vehicle could boast of unimaginable technical excellence. The Jeeps that came to Kerala for dam projects that were carried out in partnership with Canada later came out of KSEB compounds. They soon conquered Kerala roads, melded with local vehicles and were reborn in several shapes and with different engines. However, any Malayali can easily identify a Jeep, which was readily accepted by the hills and mountains of the state, even today.

Truly ours

There are no clear figures, but out of the 10 Thar booked, three were from Kerala. Keralites have that much attachment to the vehicle. The adulation received while on a short trip in the Thar confirmed how much we adore the vehicle. The number of motorists who overtook in their cars and bikes and offered thumbs-ups was many. Though delayed, here is a return thumbs-up to all of them.

The Jeep

What is the Jeep? Here is a short introduction to the uninitiated. It is a general-purpose vehicle aka GP. When it was designed and manufactured in the US, it was meant for use during an undesirable event - a war. But war broke out. The Jeep was a consequence of the World War II. Requirement arose for a lightweight vehicle that was exceptionally sturdy and could move quickly across disparate terrain - a small vehicle that could do big things. The contract was awarded to three companies - Willys, Ford and Bantam. But none of these companies could solely claim credit for the design of the Jeep; all three were involved in the development of the vehicle. Willys Overland MB Jeep, Ford's GPW and Bantam Jeep jointly made around seven lakh Jeeps.

Willys MB

Significance of Willys

Since 1910, Willys Overland was the second largest vehicle manufacturers in the US just behind Ford. It ploughed on with a mixed bag of hits and misses when the Jeep came to its rescue. The contract from the war department went to Willys along with Ford and American Bantam. Willys started making Jeeps from 1941. Starting 1943, Willys tried to acquire the Jeep brand but it went to Bantam. When Bantam closed shop in 1950, the Jeep brand became a Willys asset. Soon, MB military Jeeps hit the civilian market as CJ.

Return of Willys

After the war, Willys struggled for survival. From Kaiser to American Motor Corporation and Renault, it changed hands several times and was finally bought by Chrysler in 1987. So, technically the Jeep became a Chrysler product.

But decades ago, in 1940s, Mahindra had started selling Jeeps in India. Later, it also started manufacturing Jeeps here. When the Jeep grew as Chrysler Wrangler and Cherokee in the US, Mahindra expanded the Jeep range to Amanda, Marshal and Bolero. So, when the Jeep lineage grew in the US, it saw strong parallel growth in India more than any other part of the world.

Continuation, not a copy

This would be the most apt reply to the allegation that the new Thar is a copy of the Jeep Wrangler. Similar to the transformation of a world-renowned vehicle in the US, the new Thar is a makeover in India. It should be seen as the natural growth of the Jeep CJ. What separates the new Thar from the Wrangler is only the grille. The change in grille could be a result of the setback Mahindra received when the old Thar was launched in the US as the Rockstar. Chrysler moved court saying that the grille was a copy and the verdict ordered Mahindra to change the design. Though the verdict is not binding in India, Mahindra went for a new grille design.

Bigger, grander, and comfortable

Larger dimensions are the highlight of the new Thar. Sitting on 18-inch wheels, it has commanding road presence. The bonnet, its hinges, locks and antennae all are similar to the Wrangler. The new Thar is offered with a soft top, convertible soft top and hard top options. Step on the footboard to enter. Likewise, the front seat needs to be folded to get into the rear seat. To access the boot, the tailgate has to be opened first and then the glass hatch has to be lifted up. The rear seat is front-facing (one can also opt for parallel side-facing bench seats). The back seat can accommodate two adults and, against expectations, offers a comfortable journey. The legroom is also sufficient, but the only difficult is getting into the rear. Front seats with body-hugging contours and positioning of the steering wheel can rival any SUV. Though modern, the dashboard is minimalistic. It also carries serial number '1' on a decorative plate on the dashboard. There is no push button start. True to its tradition, to open the fuel tank lid, the key needs to be removed from the ignition.

Driving, off-road strength

All trims are four-wheel drives. The vehicle for test drive was a manual diesel. There was no scope to test the off-road capabilities (detailed off-road test will follow). The seat offers a commanding view. The gear shifts are smooth; there are no signs of vibrations and sounds. The fast pick-up can easily rival cars and zero turbo lag offers great driveability.

The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel delivers 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The 2-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine generates 150 bhp of power 320 Nm of toque and comes with a six-speed manual transmission. Both petrol and diesel engines come with automatic transmissions too.

In terms of size, the new Mahindra Thar measures 3985 mm in length, 1820 mm and 1855 mm in width (depending upon the trim), 1844 mm and 1920 mm height, and 2450 mm wheelbase. The ground clearance is at 226 mm for the LX and 219 mm for the AX trims.

It has an approach angle of 41.2 degrees on the AX with 16-inch wheels, and 41.8 degrees on the LX. The departure angle is 36 and 36.8 degrees, while the ramp-over angle is at 26.2 degrees and 27 degrees. The water wading capability is 650 mm. Which means, the stock car itself is good enough for some off-roading.

The 10 reasons

1) Mahindra has used third-generation chassis for the Thar; it has more off-roading prowess. This also means it has shed the underpinnings of the World War II Jeep.

2) The new Thar has ditched the old-leaf spring suspension and comes with multi-link rear suspension and independent double wishbone suspension in the front.

3) Excellent petrol and diesel engines; the mStallion 150 engine deserves special mention.

4) The cabin is now similar to cars. Though the rear seats are not among the best, they are comfortable. The Thar gets a touchscreen infotainment system, connectivity and other latest features while retaining its retro design.

5) Safety. The old Thar could not be introduced in the US and other foreign markets due to lack of safety features. The new Thar comes with active and passive features such as built-in roll cage, ABS and dual airbags. Though it has to be tested for safety standards in Europe and other regions, the new Thar is leagues ahead from the old Thar in the safety department.

6) Automatic gearbox.

7) Modern off-roading features.

8) Excellent travel comfort. Front seat comfort is similar to cars.

9) Killer looks, even if it is inspired from another model. A very desirable SUV.

10) Price starts from below Rs 10 lakh.