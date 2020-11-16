Synching creativity, data and tech is Jose Leon's mantra

For the past few years companies have been following the practice of luring customers towards advertisements by utilizing data.

Jose Leone is one of the few creative directors who believe that this practice is unlikely to make much headway, as it could end up becoming an impediment for creative freedom.

Leone, the Chief Operating Officer of digital marketing agency Indigo Consulting, says it would be nice to take strides combining creativity, data and technology. Who else would know this better than Leone with 24 years experience in this field? Jose's work has been one of the most significant factors behind Indigo Consulting's success story.

Jose is still experimenting and exploring novel techniques for developing businesses, a factor which provides confidence to those who depends on his company for the growth of their business ventures.

Jose is a Lean Six Sigma - Green Belt Certified professional. With clear understanding of diverse management cultures, he is someone who has the recognition and ability to train the trainers.

His expertise is helping many companies to adopt a variety of plans for increasing their growth and income. This is evident in his interaction with the customers and the companies.

Jose’s contribution in promoting participatory business ventures in the country is remarkable. Besides, his aptitude for finding solutions to various problems within and outside the company is immense.

Jose rose to the position of chief operating officer of Indigo Consulting after joining as the president of the company. His valuable contribution and service rendered at different stages, catapulted him to the new post.

Before joining Indigo Consulting, Jose worked with prominent companies including Onida, Xerox and Adobe.

For over a decade, he discharged his responsibilities holding executive positions. But his full potential and flair was on display while working in the sales division.

At Xerox, he had a five-year stint, rendering invaluable service as the head of strategic alliance. Jose worked with partners to devise strategies for the growth of businesses and to spur income.

Initially at Adobe, he worked as the head of digital marketing strategic alliance. Thereafter he became the director, South Asia Practice.

Jose is utilizing his work experience to make huge strides in his area of excellence.

Jose Leone at Manoramaonline Techspectations

The COO of digital marketing agency Indigo Consulting, Jose Leone, is participating in the First Shows Manorama online techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of National Digital Summit on November 27 and 28.

Techspectations is taking place in the backdrop of the global economic struggle to recover from the crisis triggered by Covid 19 pandemic and to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The virtual Digital Summit Techspectations 2020 is being held on the theme "Digital - led 2021 - Define the new normal" based on the idea "march forward". Techspectations is also an assembly of people who have made a mark in the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, startups and industry leaders.

First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, is the title sponsor of the summit. "Amrita Ahead" the Amrita University's online degree programme, is the knowledge partner.

