Mohanlal remembers Saroj Khan, touts her as a 'true legend'

Saroj Khan breathed her last on early Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal mourned her demise and remembered the iconic choreographer. Sharing a picture of her, Mohanlal wrote, “Saroj KhanJi was a true legend and I consider myself blessed to work with her for the song “Vennila Vennila ...” from the Movie Iruvar” (sic.)

Iruvar, the Tamil movie released in 1997, is termed as the epic political drama by Mani Ratnam. 

The song 'Vennila Vennila' featured Mohanlal and Aishwarya. The film is loosely based on the relationship between cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu. Aishwarya Rai played dual characters.

Since news of Saroj Khan’s passing broke, heartfelt tributes of love have been pouring in from fans, film stars and friends alike. Everyone from the industry have been taking to social media to share their fondest memories with the ace choreographer.

The choreographer was laid to rest at a cemetery in Malad early this morning. 

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” daughter, Sukaina Khan told PTI.

