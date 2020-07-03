{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

You will be terribly missed: Priyamani mourns demise of Saroj Khan

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

priyamani-saroj-khan
SHARE

National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on Friday.

In a career spanning forty years, she choreographed nearly 2000 songs. Her most successful collaborations were with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.
NATION
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 71

Actress Priyamani too worked with the legendary dancer. She took to her social media pages and shared a photo of hers with Saroj Khan.

Talking about her death as a huge loss to the industry, she wrote, “Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend for an advert long back!!! Such a gentle soul!!! Huge huge loss for the industry!💔💔 #RIPSarojKhan masterji! You will be terribly missed!” (sic.)

Earlier, in one of her interviews, Saroj Khan had complimented Priyamani. Saroj mentioned that Priya reminded her of Sridevi of her early days.

Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Saroj Khan began her career by playing the young Shyama onscreen in Nazarana. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of dance director B. Sohanlal. After assisting as a dance choreographer for a few years, her first independent work came in Geeta Mera Naam (1974). Saroj got noticed after she choreographed for Sridevi in Mr. India’s song “Hawa Hawai” (1987). 

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES