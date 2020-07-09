Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari takes Internet by storm

Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last month, fans have been remembering the Bollywood actor by sharing his throwback videos and pictures. Now, the images of an Instagram user named Sachin Tiwari has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to the dead actor.

Sachin, who has been trending on social media lately, even does a good job cloning the late actor's dance moves and mannerism.

While some are loving Sachin for his uncanny resemblance to the departed star, others are trolling him for not being his exact replica!

But love him or hate him, they cannot ignor him. His videos on Instagram have suddenly started getting all the attention in the cyber space.

"Sachin ji I am your big fan because Sushant was my favourite actor," commented a user on one of his videos.

Another video where Sachin can be seen dancing to the title track of Sushant's 2013 flick "Shuddh Desi Romance" has become a favourite with netizens. Reacting to the video, a user suggested Sachin to try his luck in Bollywood.

Another user suggested Sachin to gain a little more weight to look exactly like Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14. While Mumbai Police is investigating his death, his postmortem report terms it a "suicide".

Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara" is all set to release on an OTT platform.