Bhagyashree roped in for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Veteran actress Bhagyashree has bagged a Mahesh Babu film. Reportedly, Bhagyashree is all set to essay the role of Mahesh Babu's mother in his movie.

Reportedly, director Parasuram has approached the actress to portray the key role in the highly-anticipated Telugu film. However, an official confirmation has not been made by the makers or the actress about her inclusion.

Salman Khan to launch Bhagyashree's son?
Bhagyashree and Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'

Keerthy Suresh had recently confirmed about her inclusion in the action-thriller. Touted to be a political drama, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. Meanwhile, buzz is that Kicha Sudeep will essay the antagonist in the movie.

Bhagyashree seems to be on a roll as she is also a part of Kangana Ranaut's trilingual (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) movie Thalaivi. The actress will also be essaying the role of Prabhas' mother in his movie Radhe Shyam as well. The first look poster was released recently and had grabbed wide attention.

