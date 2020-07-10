Prabhas 20 titled 'Radhe Shyam', first look with Pooja out

South superstar Prabhas' 20th film has been titled 'Radhe Shyam'. The first-look poster of the movie starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been released online.

The first look featuring the lead stars set against the backdrop of Rome hints that the movie will be an intense romantic film.

"This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it," Prabhas wrote as he shared it on Instagram.



The big-budget project has been shot in overseas locations.

July 10 also holds special importance for Prabhas as it also marked 5 years of his movie 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and the star seemed to make it all the more special for his fans with the title announcement of his 20th film.



The film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will also star Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi and Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

Prabhas 20 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The movie will release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.