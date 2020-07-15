Actress and TV host Meera Anil gets married to Vishnu

Actress and TV anchor Meera Anil got married to Vishnu in a hush hush ceremony on Wednesday.

The wedding was held at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram following the Covid regulations. Only close family members were seen at the event.

A few pics from the traditional ceremony have landed online. While Meera was spotted in 'set-mundu', Vishnu was seen in mundu and veshti. The duo looked adorable together.

Vishnu is a businessman from Thiruvalla.

The dancer-turned-actress started her career with the popular show 'Hello Good Evening'.

Meera made making her Mollywood debut in Rajesh Pillai's Mili. However, Meera rejected many movie offers since Mili. She stated in an interview that she had to let go of the offers and she was concentrating on her TV show.

This is reportedly an arranged marriage.

The anchor had shared in an interview with a daily that her parents found him for her and she met Vishnu for the first time on her birthday.

"That moment, I believed in love at first sight. When I got the first glance of him, I knew he was mine. I badly wanted to hug him and ask 'why were you so late?’” the anchor said.

The marriage was slated to happen on June 5 but the family delayed it owning to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown.