Actress Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide, admitted to hospital

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide following social media bullying. The actress alleged that she was bullied by the followers of Naam Tamizhar party and accused its leader Seeman of mental harrasment.

In a video posted by her on social media, Vijayalakshmi revealed that she has been under a lot of stress over the last few months due to the constant bullying and harassment by Seeman and his party members. Later, on Monday, she locked her Facebook account.

She has also urged that Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s (a popular political outfit) Hari Nadar be arrested for harassing her over difference of opinions.

In the video shared by Vijayalakshmi, she had said, "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead. I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody."

Vijayalakshmi had, in February, accused Seeman of cheating her after promising marriage. She said her death should serve as an eye-opener for everyone and that she doesn’t want to be anybody’s slave anymore.

For the unversed, Seeman worked as a filmmaker and actor before entering into politics. Seeman started his career by directing Panchalankurichi, a village action film starring Prabhu and Madhubala. It was in 2013 that Seeman played a lead role in a film by his mentor, Manivannan's Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA (sequel to the critically acclaimed Amaidhi Padai) which was his 50th and last film as a director.

He had also been an ardent campaigner for the self determination of the Sri Lankan Tamil people and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.