Riteish shares warm birthday wishes for Genelia: Growing young with you is a blessing

Actor Genelia Deshmukh turned 33 on Wednesday. And the actress received an adorable birthday wish from her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor took to Instagram to share a cute pic of himself with the birthday girl. “‪You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko – growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia”, he captioned.

Genelia too replied back saying how she needs him to be for her always. "To us.. To our flaws, to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness..I need you to be me.. Love you Forever Always," she wronte in comments.

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debut together with 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam and tied the knot in 2012.

Recently, they had announced their entrepreneurial venture. They launched a company that will promote plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy, and eggs as well as cultivated meat as alternatives to the products of conventional animal agriculture. “We want Imagine Meats to be the choice for anybody seeking the taste of meat, without the guilt of environmental and public health impacts - just as it will be for our own family,” Genelia had told media.

The couple have two sons together -- Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh.