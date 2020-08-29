Love movie trailer: Rajisha Vijayan, Shine Tom Chacko keep us hooked

The trailer of Khalidh Rahmaan's next film 'Love', filmed during the lockdown has been released online.

Starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko, the trailer looks promising enough with mysteries and hidden truths to be unraveled. 'Love' tells the story of a couple living in an apartment and the events happens forms the crux of the movie.

Written and directed by Khalidh Rahman, ‘Love’ was majorly shot indoors, following the health protocols issued by the government.

Rajisha Vijayan will be essaying Deepthi in the movie and actor Shine Tom Chacko will be playing Anoop.

Ashiq Usman is backing the project under the banner of Ashiq Usman production. ‘Love’ also marks the 10th project of Ashiq Usman. Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer for the movie and Noufal Abdullah is the editor. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair are handling the music department. Popular art director Gokul Das has also signed in for the project.

Meanwhile, director Khalidh Rahman and Rajisha Vijayan are teaming up for the second time as they have worked together in ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’. Shine Tom Chacko has also collaborated with Khalidh Rahman for ‘Unda’.