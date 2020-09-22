Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's candid pic is viral; actress pens note about 'perception of love'

Actress Namrata Shirodkar's latest picture with husband Mahesh Babu has taken the Internet by storm. In an Instagram post, she shared a candid picture with Mahesh and wrote why the emotion of love is very important. Calling Mahesh Babu her 'true happiness,' Namrata, in her caption, wrote about how love makes our life beautiful. She also stressed on the fact that one should be compassionate.

She also wrote that her daughter clicked the picture which she uploaded with the post. Mahesh and Namrata fell in love and got married in 2005. The couple have a son and a daughter.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed by the government, Mahesh Babu has been spending quality time with his family members.

The two met each other for the first time in 2000 at the muhurat of their film Vamsi. It was love at first sight for them, but they did not profess their love at that time. The two spent some quality time on the sets of Vamsi and by the end of the film's shooting, it is said that they had begun dating each other.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.