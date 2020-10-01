{{head.currentUpdate}}

Multiplex operators welcome govt's directive to open cinemas with 50 pc capacity

cinema-halls
Cinema operators on Wednesday welcomed the government's guideline permitting opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said it would ensure a safe, secure and hygienic cinema going experience for the people.

"MAI wholeheartedly welcomes the decision by Government of India allowing cinemas to reopen across the country starting October 15, 2020. Millions of movie lovers, employees of the cinema exhibition sector, along with the entire film industry were eagerly awaiting this announcement," MAI said in a statement.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

MAI claims to represent over 18 regional and national multiplex chains. Its members operate more than 600 multiplexes with more than 2,900 screens across the country.

