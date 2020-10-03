Joji: Fahadh Faasil announces next movie with Dileesh Pothan

Maheshinte Prathikaaram team is back once again. Actor Fahadh Faasil will be collaborating once again with director Dileesh Pothan and writer Syam Pushkaran combo.

Titled Joji, the movie is said to be inspired from Shakespeare's Macbeth.

The title poster of the movie has been released by the actor himself on his social media pages and will be produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero.

While the cinematography will be helmed by Shyju Khalid, the music will be handled by Justin Varghese.

The film is slated for a 2021 release.

Meanwhile, Fahadh, Dileesh and Shyam are part of another film titled ‘Thankam’. It was to be directed by ‘Theeram’ fame Saheed Arafath with Syam Pushkaran as the scenarist. Fahadh, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan were announced as the lead actors.

The trio had earlier teamed up for ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, though their roles were different each time. ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ had Fahadh in the lead with Syam Pushkaran scripting it and Dileesh Pothan making his directorial debut. In ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’, Syam was the dialogue writer and creative director. ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ had the trio coming together for the first time for production. Syam was also the scriptwriter and Fahadh essayed one of the major roles in the film.