Suresh Gopi and team wrap up shoot of ‘Kaval’

The makers of announced the wrap of Suresh Gopi’s much awaited movie. In a video released by Goodwill Entertainments, producer Joby George and director Nithin Renji Panicker were seen cutting a cake after their final schedule.

Interestingly, the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial will see Suresh Gopi in the role of an action hero. Suresh Gopi, who marked his return to cinema with Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund, will be seen playing an action-packed role.

Though much has not been revealed about the film, the makers have promised that Kaval will be a treat for all Suresh Gopi fans.

The teaser of Kaaval which was released coinciding with the birthday celebration of Suresh Gopi, had gone viral. It is his second directorial outing of Nithin Renji Panicker after Kasaba. The flick also features Zaya David, Renji Panicker, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev in pivotal roles.