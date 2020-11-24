Nayanthara's latest pic with Kunchacko Boban's family is winning the Internet!

Nayanthara is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Nizhal in Kochi. The actress seems to be spending some quality time with her crew and her co-star Kunchacko Boban.

The viral pic

A few pics from the sets recently surfaced online and the latest one is winning hearts for obvious reasons. The stunning diva was seen holding Kunchacko Boban's son Izahaak Kunchacko and also were Priya Kunchacko and the actor.

All of them were seen posing for the camera and looked adorable. Looks like, the pic was taken on shooting location.

Birthday celebration

Nayanthara, who turned 36 recently, had rang in her special day on the sets of Nizhal.

A few pics of the actress cutting a birthday cake with co-star Kunchacko Boban had gone viral. In one of the pictures, she was also seen sharing the cake with the entire cast and crew of Nizhal.

Nizhal

The film went on floors on October and the shoot is currently progressing in Kochi adhering to government restrictions and regulations. It was Kunchacko Boban who suggested Nayanthara's name as the script demanded a strong female character.

Nizhal marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri.