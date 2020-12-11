Manju, Unni Mukundan and Tovino cast their votes at the local election

As the second phase of polling is progressing in Kerala, actors too have come out to cast their votes.

Celebs vote

Veteran actor Innocent said that the political circumstances were favorable for the left front. He added that the current controversies wouldn’t affect the left’s chance to clean sweep the election.

Actor Tovino Thomas came to vote from the location of his latest movie Kala in Kuthattukulam. He voted at Irinjalakkuda Government Girls Higher Secondary School. He stayed in the queue and followed the Covid 19 protocols to cast the vote. The actor was accompanied by his father Thomas.

Manju with mom

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier came with her mother to the polling booth. They had voted at Pullu LP School in Thrissur.

Actor – screenwriter Renji Panicker said that the huge voter turnout indicated that the people cannot stay away from politics for so long. Unni Mukundan had his vote at ward 19 at Karyamapara.

Actor Mammootty who never misses a chance to cast his vote, however, couldn’t vote this time. His name wasn’t included in the voters’ list in Pananpilly Nagar, Kochi. It is said to be because of a confusion, after the mega star shifted his residence to Kadavantra. Dulquer Salmaan too didn’t vote as he was busy shooting in Chennai.