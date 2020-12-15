Here is why Priyadarshan is alright with Marakkar getting delayed

Veteran film maker Priyadarshan says he isn’t disappointed with the indefinite delay in the release of his much anticipated Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Marakkar, the dream project

In an interview to a national media, Priyadarshan expressed optimism that the movie would grab incredible attention whenever it is released.

“This is my dream project. Recreating 16th century as it is was the biggest challenge. The movie was made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore. Half of the movie depicts the various naval wars. I am extremely happy with the result of the movie that has sea as its main theme,” says Priyadarshan.

Audience would watch

The director noted that the lockdown was announced just five days ahead of the scheduled release of the movie. He thinks that the producer would have gone bankrupt had the movie been released then. “I have no problem about the release getting delayed because the audience is eagerly waiting for this film. So, I am confident that the audience would come to watch it whenever the movie is released,” said the director.

Priyadarshan had earlier confirmed that the overseas rights of the movie were sold at a record amount. He expressed gratitude to the distributors for delaying the release until the theaters are open in the foreign countries and people return to the cinema halls to enjoy films. The director says there is no point in releasing a huge movie like Marakkar on OTT platforms.

The movie

The movie starring super star Mohanlal in the lead role has an ensemble star cast of Manju Warrier, Sunil Shetty, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal and Arjun. The screenplay is jointly penned by Anil Shashi and Priyadarshan.

The cinematography is by well known Tamil cameraman Thirunavahakarasu. The big budget movie is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvila and Roy CJ for the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas.