Nayanthara roped in opposite Fahadh in Alphonse Puthren's next

Lady superstar Nayanthara will be playing the female lead in AlphonsePuthren's upcoming movie.

The announcement

Alphonse himself took to his social media handle to make the announcement that read, 'Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film Paattu. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon'.

He also shared the picture of an audio cassette over which the film title and the names of the actors are written.

The project

Pattu marks the third film of Alphonse.

Earlier, in September he stated that “My next feature film is titled Paattu (song). Fahadh Faasil is the hero of the film. This time I will be doing music too. It will be in Malayalam language. Will update rest of the crew and cast members while the film progresses.”

The film will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments. Alphonse will also be composing music for the movie.

The cinematography is by Anend C Chandran, sound mixing and design by Vishnu Govind - Sree Sankar Gopinath.

Premam, the game-changer

Alphonse made his directorial debut in Malayalam cinema with Nivin Pauly-Nazriya starrer Neram in 2013.

In 2015, he got the big break with the film 'Premam' starring Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian in important roles.