Fahadh Faasil-Akhil Sathyan movie titled 'Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum'

It was reported that actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to join hands with newcomer Akhil Sathyan, the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, for his directorial debut. Now, the team has released the title poster.

The movie

Akhil Sathyan's maiden directorial venture has been titled 'Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum'. A title poster has also been released.

Written, directed, and edited by Akhil Sathyan, 'Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum' is produced by Sethu Mannarkkad under the banner Full Moon Cinema.

The team

According to the poster, the movie will resume the shoot by April 2021 while Goa and Ernakulam will be the major locations.

The Fahadh Faasil-Akhil Sathyan project will also have a parallel track that depicts the story of an elderly woman and a teenager, played by the renowned writer Viji Venkatesh and Beyond The Clouds fame actress Dhwani Rajesh. Anjana Jayaprakash, the actress who rose to fame with the Gautham Menon directed popular Tamil web series Queen, will appear as the female lead opposite Fahadh in the movie.

Sharan Velayudhan is the cinemtographer and Justin Prabhakaran will be in charge of the music department.

The film will be releasing in the cinemas this year.

The Sathyan family

Akhil Sathyan is the twin brother of Anoop Sathyan, director of Varane Avashyamund. Both of them had been working as assistants with their father-director Sathyan Anthikad.