Soorarai Pottru eligible for Best Picture in Oscar race: What it means

A few weeks back, it had been reported that Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara has joined the Oscar race. And now, it's officially confirmed that the Suriya-starrer is one of the 366 films that are eligible for the Best Picture nomination at the 93rd Academy Awards.



Rajsekar Pandian of 2D Entertainment shared the big news about Soorarai Pottru by retweeting a news article, in which all 366 films are mentioned. According to the list released by the Academy, it also includes some of the popular films like Birds Of Prey, The Christmas Chronicles 2, The Croods: A New Age, Da 5 Bloods, Mulan, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, The White Tiger and many others.

Earlier it was announced that Soorarai Pottru had joined the Oscars race under the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Original Score among others.

Jallikattu's loss, Soorarai Pottru gains

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, was submitted for the general categories, like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, and a few others. The film is available in the Academy Screening Room.

While Jallikattu was India’s official entry for Oscars 2021, Soorari Pottru was a paid submission to the Academy Screening Room.

Tough race for Suriya-starrer

For Soorarai Pottru to make it to the final nomination, it needs to compete in several rounds and win several votes.

The voting lines of The Academy will be open from March 5 to March 10, and the final list of nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021.

All you need to know about Academy screening room

The Academy had launched a paid service where filmmakers from across the world can submit their projects for screening. Once the process is complete, a film will have to clear several rounds.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences started the new paid service in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. While traditional DVD screeners are still available, the paid service will help filmmakers submit their projects for screening without any hassle.