Nayanthara lands in Hyderabad for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe shoot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 28, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Nayanthara, who plays a lead role in the much anticipated Rajinikanth movie, joined the sets of the film. 

The shooting of the film is taking place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.  Photos of Nayanthara taken at the airport have gone viral on social media. 

Nayanthara took a private jet and was spotted wearing a white shirt and distressed jeans with her hair tied in a bun.

The team is expected to wrap up the second schedule by May 10.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Kushbhu, Prakashraj, Sathish, Soori, Goerge Maryan among others. 

Annaatthe, which is being backed by Sun Pictures will have music composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are headed by Vetri and Ruben respectively. The film is set to release on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, 2021.

