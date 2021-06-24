Sonu Sood's supermarket: Watch actor selling bread, eggs on his bicycle

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been lending a helping hand to many ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The actor-philanthropist, who posts help requests for the needy, seems to have started a new business.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a video in which he is seen on a bicycle and explaining what he has in his basket. He is also asking people to place their orders as soon as possible.

He added that he will charge an extra amount for the delivery.

"Who says the mall is shut? The most important and most expensive supermarket is ready. See, I've everything. There are eggs, which are currently priced at ₹6 per egg, then I have a big packet of bread which costs ₹40, the smaller one costs ₹22. I also have pav, rusk, puffed rice, chips etc.", he is heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, fans took to the comment section and applauded the actor for his noble deeds.

Recently, Sonu Sood’s foundation had arranged oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for people in the wake of second wave of pandemic.

When the first lockdown forced migrant workers to return to their home states, the actor arranged transportation for the them.

On workfront, he will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi.