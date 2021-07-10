Nimisha Sajayan roped in for Onir's 'We Are'

Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan has been roped in for 'We Are', sequel to the acclaimed anthology film I Am, directed by Hindi filmmaker Onir.

Confirming the news on his social media handle, Onir wrote, "Ever since watching The Great Indian Kitchen followed by Nayattu, I have been wanting to work with this brilliant and beautiful actor Nimisha Sajayan. Thrilled to be finally working with her soon."

Like I Am, We Are is also expected to tackle a variety of issues. Released in 2010, I Am was an anthology of four films which won Onir the National Award for best feature film.

Ever since watching #TheGreatIndianKitchen on @amazon followed by #Nayattu I have been wantng to work with this brilliant and beautiful actor @NimishaSajayan . Thrilled to be finally working with her soon . #WEARE @thefawz @AnticlockFilms https://t.co/9IQKHVNp8p — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) July 9, 2021

Onir is most known for his film My Brother...Nikhil which handled the subjects of AIDS and same-sex relationships.

Meanwhile, Nimisha Sajayan is also part of British-Indian feature Footprints on Water. The film, a thriller centred around an illegal immigrant family based in London, has Adil Hussain in the lead. Lena plays his second wife, while Nimisha plays Adil’s daughter from his first marriage.