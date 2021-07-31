Can’t be true’: R Madhavan at ‘loss of words’ after seeing photos of Mirabai Chanu’s home

Actor R Madhavan was shocked and at a ‘complete loss of words’ after seeing a photo of Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s Manipur home on Thursday. In the photograph that is going viral on social media, the weightlifter can be seen in a small space and having her meal sitting on the floor.

Retweeting the photo, Madhavan wrote: “Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.”

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

The original tweet read, “Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning the Silver Medal at the #Olympics This strong willed woman didn’t let lack of resources & poverty stop her from achieving her dreams! A true Inspiration! Folded hands @Rajeev_GoI @ActorMadhavan”

Madhavan had earlier congratulated Chanu on Twitter after she won the silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. Several actors had taken to social media to congratulate her.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Tamil film Maara. He will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks his directorial debut.