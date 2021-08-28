The makers of Pushpa: The Rise unveiled the first-look poster of actor Fahadh Faasil.

The actor's deadly look has made one and all to look forward to the film as movie buffs are raving about his makeover with the tonsured look. In the poster, Fahadh is seen with his intense eyes gazing at something or someone. The thick moustache with the bald avatar with a gun on waist seems to be a hint that he could be a badass villain in the film.

Before him, is placed a name plate and is written Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. With all the details, it seems he is going to be an IPS officer who will give trouble to Allu Arjun's role Pushpa Raj.

Sharing the poster, the production crew wrote, "Meet the #VillainOfPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj. #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe (sic)."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise will be made in two parts. One of the most-anticipated films of 2021, Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in crucial roles.

The film has music scored by Devi Sri Prasad. Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas form the technical crew.

The film was set to release in theatres on August 13. However, the makers postponed the release date due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.