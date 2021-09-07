Director Shankar's daughter Aditi to make acting debut with 'Viruman'

Director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar is all set to maker her acting debut. The newbie will be seen in Suriya and Jyotika's production film Viruman which will have Karthi in the lead.

Directed by Muthaiah, under their home banner, 2D Entertainment, the film is touted to be a family entertainer.

Suriya released Aditi's look from the film and extended a warm welcome to her in the Tamil film industry. Sharing the poster of Viruman, with Aditi dressed in a traditional half sari, Suriya tweeted: “A very warm welcome to Aditi Shankar! You are going to win everyone’s heart. God bless.”

Director Shankar took to Twitter to thank Suriya and Jyotika for giving Aditi the opportunity.

Karthi, who is now shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, will soon start work in the sets of Viruman, said industry sources. Apart from Karthi, Viruman will also have leading stars like Prakash Raj, Soori and Raj Kiran. Yuvan Shankar Raja is all set to do the music for Viruman, slated for release by early 2022.