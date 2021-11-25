Ahead of the grand release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in theatres on December 2, the makers have come out with a new teaser. While fans and followers couldn't stop raving about the film, it seems like even the Facebook App too couldn't contain the excitement.



Mohanlal shared the new teaser on his Facebook page and among the tremendous responses, the social media giant too made its comment. Below Mohanlal's post, the verified page of Facebook App commented and wrote, “Can't handle how epic this teaser looks!” (sic.)



Amazing indeed! Now, the suprised fans are asking if Facebook too is a fan of actor Mohanlal.



The teaser is trending on all social media platforms and has already crossed 1 million views.



Earlier too, the trailer of the Priyadarshan directorial that was simultaneously released in five languages back in March had taken social media by storm. The trailer, done by director Alphonse Puthren, had emerged as the fastest Malayalam trailer to cross the 1-million mark on YouTube.



In a recent interview, director Priyadarshan has stated that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is the most technically perfect film produced in the Indian film industry to date. The brilliant cinematography, production design, visual effects, and background score in the official trailer suggest the same. Reportedly, the magnum opus is made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.



Directed by Priyadarshan, the National award-winning epic, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

