Appan: First-look poster of Sunny Wayne's next out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2021 12:48 PM IST Updated: December 06, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The first-look poster of Sunny Wayne's next project helmed by Maju has been unveiled. The poster suggests that Sunny Wayne has the role of a rubber tapper.

The movie titled Appan is jointly produced by Sunny Wayne with Josekutty and Ranjith’s banner Tiny Hands Productions.

Appan also stars Alencier Ley Lopez, Ananya, Grace Antony, and Pauly Valsan in the lead roles. Maju wrote the screenplay with R Jayakumar based on a story by the former.

Maju had earlier helmed the 2018 movie French Viplavam which also starred Sunny Wayne in the lead. 

Kiran Das is the editor, Pappu the cinematographer, and Dawn Vincent the music composer of Appan.

Sunny Wayne was last seen in Kurup. He now has Kuttavum Shikshayum lined up for release which is directed by Rajeev Ravi.

