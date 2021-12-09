Malayalam
Vignesh Shivan pleased as punch as 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' shoot resumes

IANS
Published: December 09, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Vignesh Shivan
Image Credit : IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai : Director Vignesh Shivan, who has a series of reasons to smile, has said the final schedule of his much awaited romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had resumed in Mysore.

Interestingly, the director posted pictures of him in a train and said that it was much better than being in any flight.

Taking to Instagram, he said, "In a train after a long time. Much better than any flight KRK - final final schedule - resuming in Mysore."

The director has been in the news for all the right reasons over the last few days.

First, it was news of his film 'Pebbles' being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. Next, his lyrics for the 'Mother Song' in Ajith's 'Valimai' set the Internet on fire and won him widespread appreciation.

To add to this, the praise that 'Rocky', a film that actress Nayanthara and he are presenting, has got, have all added to the delight of the director.

 

