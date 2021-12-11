SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Kerala distribution rights acquired by Thameens Films

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is one of the most anticipated films. The trailer launch of the movie's Malayalam version was held at an event at Chennai.

Interestingly, during the launch event, it was also announced that distributor Shibu Thameens under the banner of Thameens Films has acquired the distribution rights of the movie in Kerala. The movie will be presented by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures.

Produced by DVV Danayya, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhat in prominent roles.

The upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the pre-independence era of 1920 and will tell the fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries. In the film, Jr NTR will portray the character of Komuram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

The film is scheduled to have a pan Indian release on 7 January 2022 with its versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada along with Telugu languages.