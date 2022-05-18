'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria stuns in sheer gown at Cannes red carpet

London: Deepika Padukone may have had her followers riveted to her Instagram handle, making one sartorial statement after another at Cannes, but the world media just couldn't stop talking about 'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria's red carpet appearance on the opening evening the Palais des Festivals.

In the words of 'Daily Mail', "Eva was sure to steal the show in her sweeping gown which featured a semi-sheer ruffled skirt, sequins and thin spaghetti straps. The star teamed the number with a black and diamond choker, while a pair of killer black heels were seen beneath her skirt."

Longoria was one of the first stars to jet into the French resort for the annual event, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary after its last two editions were pared down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. She was seen standing on a balcony at the famed Martinez Hotel on the eve of the festival, expressing her excitement at attending the event.

Later in the evening the actress took to the stage to welcome the honoured guests to the festival's opening ceremony. Joined by this year's jury president Vincent Lindon, Julianne was welcomed on stage to a thunderous applause.

