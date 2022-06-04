It's a busy week for movie buffs as films like 'Vikram', 'Major' and 'Samrat Prithviraj' are out on theatres. But for those who fancy sitting back at home to watch movies, we have prepared an interesting list of films that are streaming on OTT platforms this week.

'Jana Gana Mana' (Malayalam)

A murder of a college professor sparks wide-spread protest at a college in Karnataka. It also unravels a web of conspiracies and caste-politics, involving those in the corridors of power. The movie by Dijo Jose Anthony stars Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mamta Mohandas and touches on topics, plaguing India in the present times.



Released: June 2 (Netflix)

'Agent Game' (English)

The spy-thriller stars Mel Gibson, a CIA agent whose mission is to detain foreign nationals for interrogation. However, he is on the run when he is blamed and made a scapegoat for the death of an interrogation subject . Jason Isaacs and Katie Cassidy are the other actors who star in the movie.



Released: Amazon Prime: June 2



'21 HOURS' (Kannada)

What happens when a woman goes missing and everyone is suspected of her disappearance? Her parents arrive to find her.The case is being investigated by a young police officer, Srikanth (Dhananjay)who finds it difficult to crack the case in spite of stumbling upon several clues, as darker truths are unearthed. This Kannada-thriller stars actors Durga Krishna and Rahul Madhav

Amazon Prime: June 4

'FIR' (Tamil movie)

The action thriller follows the life of an IIT Madras gold medalist who joins a full-time perfume business. Due to unforeseen circumstances, he gets entangled in a terrorism case and is branded as evil in the eyes of the media and consequently the people. The movie stars Vishnu Vishal, Reba Monica John and Maala Parvathy.



Released: Manorama Max: June 3

'Sherr Shivraaj' (Hindi)

The film chronicles one of the greatest and bravest incidents from the life of the Great Maratha King; when Maharashtra was being crushed under the tyrannical Adilshahi rule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj defeated Afzal Khan with his brilliant tactics and courage.

Amazon Prime: Now streaming