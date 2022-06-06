Tamil actress Gayathrie Shankar all praise for 'Vikram' co-actor Fahadh Faasil

Tamil actor Gayathrie Shankar who played the lover and then later wife of Fahadh Faasil's character Amar in 'Vikram' is all praise for her co-actor. “To work alongside Fahadh Faasil, the man and his eyes,” she gushed while posting a note on social media, stating it was a dream come true to be a part of a Kamal Haasan project.

In an earlier interview given to an online channel, the young actor had said she had become a fan of the actor after watching the movie 'Diamond Necklace'.

Ever since 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil hit theatres on June 3, appreciation has been pouring in for Mollywood actor Fahadh, who is on his way to establishing himself as a big name in the South Indian industry. While the Kamal Haasan magic is undeniable, it seems that Fahadh is the one who is driving the Twitterati crazy, with many posting rave reviews of the actor's performance and his ability to emote with his eyes.

“Fafa, what a beast of an actor! Even his intense portrayals come across so effortlessly. Just an unreal performer. Rocked as Amar! Can't wait for more Amar-Vikram combination scenes in Vikram 2. #FahadhFaasil #Vikram,” another Twitter user posted.

Another person wrote: “The hero of entire first half. It's hard, really hard to steal the show when you're sharing screen with one of the greatest performer in India and with one of the current best performer of South Indian cinema.”

Vikram has been creating ripples across South India and has reportedly entered the 100 crore club in just two days.