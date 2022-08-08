Malayalam film ‘Holy Wound’ on lesbian love all set for OTT release

‘Holy Wound’ starring Bigg Boss contestant Janaki Sudheer and Amritha Vinod is all set to release on SS Frames, an OTT platform, on August 12. The movie directed by Ashok R Nath has already premiered in several film festivals.

The trailer of the film was released by the makers recently. The silent film is a bold attempt to showcase a lesbian relationship. Two women rekindle their relationship after a few years. Both of them were in love since childhood, but had to go their separate ways. One is a nun, while the other is a housewife.

The film has faced several obstacles over the past few months. Two nuns from a congregation in Jharkhand had approached the High Court there asking to stay the release of the movie. According to them, the film will hurt religious sentiments if released. The movie, written by Paul Wiclif also features Sabu Proudheen The film is produced by Sandeep. R under the banner Sahasrara Cinemas while the music has been composed by ‘Marakkar’ fame Ronnie Raphael.