Mazhavil Entertainment Awards is back. Here's when the show will premier on TV

Kochi: A sweet kiss by actor Mohanlal to his colleague Sreenivasan was the biggest highlight of the ‘Mazhavil Manorama Entertainment Awards Night’ organised here jointly with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Awards for 2022 as well as 2019-20 and 2020-21 were presented on the occasion as the event could not be staged during the last two years following the COVID-19 crisis.

When Mohanlal, along with director Sathyan Anthikad, announced Sreenvasan as the winner of the ‘Mazhavil Manorama Ultimate Entertainer Award’, there was a standing ovation from the audience. Sreenivasan walked to the stage from the front row and Mohanlal greeted him with a kiss.“I thank dear Sreenivasan for arriving at the function ignoring his bad health,” said Mohanlal.

Sreenivasan took the mike from Mohanlal and replied, “I was confined to the bed. In fact, I was on bed because I was sick!”

Every Malayalam movie fan had been eager to witness such a scene. It was after a very long time that Mohanlal and Sreenivasan were sharing a stage.

“We will again enjoy the comedy and sharp dialogues from Sreenivasan. The ‘pavizhamalli’ flowers will bloom again,” commented Sathyan Anthikad and his words were greeted with a loud applause. Sathyan Anthikad had directed the movies which had presented the evergreen characters ‘Dasan’ and ‘Vijayan’, enacted by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan respectively.

Manju Warrier, Jayasurya, Aparna Balamurali and Vineeth Sreenivasan sang hit numbers. Photo: Mazhavil Manorama

Mohanlal too feted

Meanwhile, actor Mammootty presented the ‘Master Entertainer Actor’ award to Mohanlal and ‘Master Entertainer Director’ award to Joshiy. The ‘Best Entertainer Couple’ awards were received by Mohanlal and filmmaker Priyadarshan on behalf of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan for the movie ‘Hridayam’ from Sathyan Anthikad in the presence of actor Jayaram.

Entertainment programmes

A variety of programmes led by Mohanlal were staged as part of the awards night. The crowd went into raptures when Mohanlal danced with his heroines to some popular songs. Actors Manju Warrier, Jayasurya, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali sang hit numbers. Thespian Harisree Ashokan joined his son and young actor Arjun Ashokan for a song. Meanwhile, actors Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish and Ashokan also exhibited their singing talents in ‘Salil Chowdhury Round.’ Musician Stephen Devassy also took part in this round.Major actors also staged skits during the event.

Telecast timings

While AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu was the chief organiser, the main sponsor of the awards night was Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The event will be telecast on ‘Mazhavil Manorama’ channel on Saturday (August 27) and Sunday (August 28) at 7 pm.



Major winners for 2019-20

Best entertainer actor: Biju Menon (‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’)



Best entertainer actress: Manju Warrier (‘Prathi Poovan Kozhi’)

Best entertainer film: ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ (Producers: Ranjith, P M Sasidharan)

Best entertainer director: Midhun Manuel Thomas (‘Anjam Pathira’)

2020-21 awards

Actor: Jayasurya (‘Vellam’)

Actress: Anaswara Rajan (‘Vaanku’)

Film: ‘Drishyam 2’ (Producer: Antony Perumbavoor)

Director: Jeethu Joseph (‘Drishyam 2’)

2022 awards

Actor: Dulquer Salmaan (‘Kurup’), Tovino Thomas (‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Kanekkane’)



Actress: Navya Nair (‘Oruthee’)

Film: ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ (Producer: Amal Neerad)

Director: Amal Neerad (‘Bheeshma Parvam’)

Debutant director: Senna Hegde (‘Thinkalazhcha Nischayam’)

Special mention: Basil Joseph (‘Minnal Murali’)

Character actor: Indrans, Siddique (Various movies)

Villain: Guru Somasundaram (‘Minnal Murali’)

Comedian: Johny Antony (Various films)

Choreographer: Sumesh, Jishnu (‘Bheeshma Parvam’)

Stunts: Supreme Sunder (‘Bheeshma Parvam’)

Songs: ‘Hridayam’