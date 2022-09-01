Tamannaah to pair up with Dileep in Arun Gopy's next

After the blockbuster movie ‘Ramaleela’ filmmaker Arun Gopi will be teaming up with Dileep for a new project. South Indian diva Tammaanah will be playing the female lead opposite Dileep. The movie is bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith for the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. The screenplay is penned by Uday Krishna.

Interestingly, this would be the 147th film in Dileep’s career. Meanwhile, Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer. Sam CS composes the music while editing is by Vivek Harshan. Noble Jacob is the production designer and art is by Subash Karun. Ranganath Ravi would be handling the sound designing and the costumes are by Praveen Varma.

Dileep, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’.

Joju George too would be playing a pivotal role in this movie helmed by veteran filmmaker Rafi. Sidhique, Johnny Antony and Veena Nandakumar also star in this movie. The story, screenplay and dialogues of ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’ too are written by Rafi. Manju Badusha and Neethu Shinoy are the executive producers. Jithin Stanilus has cranked the camera.