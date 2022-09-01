Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Tamannaah to pair up with Dileep in Arun Gopy's next

Our Correspondent
Published: September 01, 2022 11:44 AM IST
Dileep, Arun Gopy
This is Dileep's second film with Arun Gopy after Ramaleela. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

After the blockbuster movie ‘Ramaleela’ filmmaker Arun Gopi will be teaming up with Dileep for a new project. South Indian diva Tammaanah will be playing the female lead opposite Dileep. The movie is bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith for the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. The screenplay is penned by Uday Krishna.

Interestingly, this would be the 147th film in Dileep’s career. Meanwhile, Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer. Sam CS composes the music while editing is by Vivek Harshan. Noble Jacob is the production designer and art is by Subash Karun. Ranganath Ravi would be handling the sound designing and the costumes are by Praveen Varma.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dileep, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’.

Joju George too would be playing a pivotal role in this movie helmed by veteran filmmaker Rafi. Sidhique, Johnny Antony and Veena Nandakumar also star in this movie. The story, screenplay and dialogues of ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’ too are written by Rafi. Manju Badusha and Neethu Shinoy are the executive producers. Jithin Stanilus has cranked the camera. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.