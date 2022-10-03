Roshan Mathew reveals he watched ‘Kireedom’ for 35 days at a stretch

Actor Roshan Mathew, who is probably one of the most sought after actors today in Mollywood, has revealed that the Sibi Malayil film ‘Kireedom’ had kept him focused for days when he embarked on one of the biggest projects in his career.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Roshan said that he watched the film for 30-35 days at a stretch after ‘Anandam’. According to him, ‘Kireedom’ starring Mohanlal gave him a good grounding and he spent almost all his free time watching the film on a loop.

“After ‘Anandam’, I was given a film that I personally believed was too big for me to handle. During this entire period, I watched only ‘Kireedom’.Somewhere that film gave me a good grounding. I watched the film on a loop. Everything else was a distraction for me. Unless subconsciously, there was nothing I could incorporate from that film into my project. But, yeah, I watched this Sibi Malayil film for 30-35 days at a stretch,” he said.

Recently, Roshan played Sumesh, a loyal friend and communist who is jailed for a political murder, in Sibi Malayil’s latest outing ‘Kothu’. The film featured Asif Ali in the lead, while Nikhila Vimal, Roshan Mathew and Ranjith, played prominent roles. Roshan also received good reviews for his performance.