Does Hindi remake of 'Dhrishyam 2' have an additional character? See first look poster

Makers of 'Dhrishyam 2', the hindi remake of the Malayalam blockbuster helmed by Jeethu Joseph, dropped yet another character poster from the film recently. The poster shows Akshaye Khanna, who is an addition to the film, looking at a chess board with an intense expression. The poster was shared by actor Tabu with the caption, “Dushman ko harane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai (often the enemy itself gives you the chance to defeat the enemy). Drishyam 2. Case re opens on 18th November 2022."

It is reported that Akshaye Khanna may be playing a new character which does not exist in the original version of the film. However, these reports are not yet confirmed.

The other day, the makers had also released Tabu's first look from the film. The movie, is slated to release in theatres on November 18 and will feature Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. Abhishek Pathak will helm the movie which also has Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav in prominent roles.

'Dhrishyam' had focused on the life of a common man who will go to great lengths to protect his family from the police. The Malayalam sequel to the movie released in 2021.