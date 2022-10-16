Surrogacy row: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan say their marriage was registered 6 years ago

Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan has said in an affidavit given to the Tamil Nadu health department that their marriage was registered six years ago.

The revelation comes at a time Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a probe would be launched to see if the couple violated surrogacy laws.

On October 9, Vignesh Shivan tweeted that they have become parents of twin boys. They tied the knot in June this year.

As per existing norms, couples can opt for surrogacy only if they have no children at least five years after marriage.

It is in this light that the couple has come up with fresh claims. They have reportedly produced the document of marriage registration along with the affidavit.

A team led by the health director is probing the matter.

The hospital in Chennai where the twins were born has been identified. It was also revealed that a Malayali based in Dubai had given birth to the twins.