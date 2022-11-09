Supriya Menon, Mallika Sukumaran's housewarming pic from 2008 is so sweet

Supriya Menon is among the most successful wives of Mollywood celebrities. The journalist-turned-movie-producer has been carving her own space in the industry, collaborating with Prithviraj for several big-budget hit movies.

Now, Supriya has shared a throwback picture of her, Prithviraj and his mother Mallika Sukumaran during a housewarming ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram in 2008, though it's not clear whose housewarming function it was. She titled the caption, “Throwback to 2008-housewarming in Trivandrum.”

Many of her fans took to the comments section to state that both Mallika and Supriya look exactly like a mother-daughter duo.

Supriya had recently revealed that she met her husband Prithviraj when she was assigned to cover Malayalam cinema during her stint in NDTV. According to her, she didn't then know anyone barring the two big M's of Mollywood cinema. Since she needed help, her colleague had handed her Prithviraj's number telling her to call him for help. The rest, as well know, is history.