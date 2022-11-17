'Kantara' release in Amazon Prime Video delayed. Know why

'Kantara', which features actor Rishab Shetty is still reigning in theatres, despite a slew of releases in the past few weeks. The 'Kannada' film had become a wider hit after the makers released the film in various languages.

Recently, there were rumours that the film would start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 18. However, now we hear the film's OTT release date has been postponed by at least one week.

As per latest reports, the film will only start streaming on OTT from November 24. Though the reason is still unclear, the plagiarism allegations levelled against 'Kantara' music composer B Ajaneesh apparently has affected the streaming of the film. Popular music band Thaikkudam Bridge had alleged that the song 'Varaha Roopam' from 'Kantara' bore strong resemblance to the song 'Navarasam' composed by them several years ago.

Following the allegations, Kozhikode Sessions Court had directed streaming platforms to refrain from playing the song from the movie without permission from the band. This is apparently one of the main reasons for the delay in the film's OTT release.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that the film's OTT release is being delayed since the producers are hoping to continue the film's theatrical run for one more week as they are aiming to enter the Rs 400 crore club.