Actor Richa Chadha heavily criticised for 'Galwan says hi' remark

Richa Chadha who rose to popularity with the film 'Gangs of Wasseypur' stoked controversy after making a comment on the 2020 Galwan attack. The actress was responding to a tweet by Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi who had posted that the army was fully prepared to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He had also added that they were awaiting the orders from the government.

Look at these #Bollywood woke



That's why we need to #BoycottBollywood so that they can come at our foot begging pic.twitter.com/Qt4EqixuIO — 🇮🇳 Tushar Patil 🇮🇳 (@tushar_patil_27) November 23, 2022

Richa who is active on Twitter immediately responded by saying 'Galwan says hi'. Netizens, including journalists, criticised the actress for being insensitive to the Indian soldiers who gave their lives in Galwan in 2020.

The Galwan clash took place on June 15,2020 between the Chinese and Indian army. Over 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the skirmishes that took place along the border in the middle of the night.

“Flop Bollywood Actress #RichaChadha mocks Indian Army with a ‘Galwan taunt’ after they said they can take back PoK from Pakistan. These shameless Bollywood Actors are unfit to live in any civilized society & therefore time has come to #BoycottBollywood,” wrote one netizen.

Another person wrote: #RichaChadha chose a very cheap way to get fame. Let's support our real heroes #IndianArmy. Like and Retweet for our soldiers in Galwan.”

Richa has apparently deleted her tweet and locked her Twitter account following the incident.