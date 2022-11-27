‘Pappu is not interested in meeting her dad’, Abhirami on Bala’s latest post

Singer Abhirami Suresh has responded to the recent controversy between Amrutha and her former husband and actor Bala who recently alleged that he was not allowed to be with his daughter. The actor had recently revealed he had expected that his daughter would attend the premier of his latest film ‘Shafeekkinte Santhosham’ with him at the theatre, but was disheartened that she could not be with him.

Now, Abhirami, who is Amrutha’s younger sister, has revealed that the child was not interested in meeting her dad Bala.

“We asked Pappu (Avanthika), but she was not interested. Pappu told that to her dad directly on the phone,” wrote Abhirami under a concerned fan’s post.

Amrutha has also made her stand clear. The singer, who is now in a relationship with Gopi Sundar said the court has already made decisions on this matter years ago. “I understand your genuine concern. For your information, the honourable court has already made decisions on this matter years back and I abide by the law only. Nothing more and nothing less. Please don’t go behind media and other dramas. More over, it is Pappu’s choice. Let she be happy and please don’t drag that child into unwanted mess. Humble request,” Amritha wrote.