Filmmaker Amal Neerad prevented from entering K R Narayanan Institute

Director Amal Neerad, who has expressed solidarity with protesting students of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA) at Pallikkathode, was reportedly stopped from entering the college campus by the police.

In a post, which appeared in the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts Students (a students page of India's third National Film Institute managed by the government of Kerala), the students stated that the filmmaker had arrived at their college campus to deliver a class as part of 'The art of protest' session started by the students' council.

According to the students, Amal Neerad, was however denied entry to the campus by the security and police. “Film director/cinematographer Amal Neerad came to give classes as part of 'The Art of Protest' started by the students' council, but he was denied entry to the campus by the securities and the police. He stood outside the gate and interacted with the students. The session was arranged in a nearby auditorium, outside the campus. He condemned the anti-student actions, and the discrimination happening in the institute. He also expressed solidarity with the student movement. Thank you @amalneerad_official for coming all the way and giving an insightful session,” read the post.

The K R Narayanan Institute was closed down after the students of the college threatened to hold a hunger strike from December 25 in protest against the institute director Shankar Mohan who is facing charges of discrimination on the basis of caste. Several filmmakers have backed the protesting students by expressing solidarity to their cause.

A video posted by a leading online news portal showed Amal Neerad being denied entry inside the campus by the police. He can also been seen seeking permission to enter the campus as he had travelled from Ernakulam to meet the students. According to the police, they have strict orders from District Collector P K Jayashree stating that the institute was shut. Only protesting students could remain inside the campus. However, there was no clarification whether outsiders would be allowed inside the campus.

Meanwhile, the students have said they will continue the strike until the director of the institute resigns. Though Onmanorama tried to contact Amal Neerad regarding the incident, he was unavailable for comments.