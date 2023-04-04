I was out of work in Mollywood because I took some strong decisions: Remya Nambeesan

Remya Nambeesan admits that due to various reasons, she has been out of work in Malayalam cinema. She was talking to the press during the promotions of 'B 32 Muthal 44 Vare'. She says whenever she has taken a stand she had to lose out on opportunities.

“There have been instances when I have been out of work. But I am not someone who will sit at home and sulk. During instances when I have had to take strong decisions, the industry decided to boycott me. And instead of seeing it emotionally, I take pride in it. My friend (Bhavana) has taught me that when the chips are down you should also fight back. You need to survive. For that, you need to work. Do things according to your politics.

That I was ignored during such a crisis shows the fault in the system. Some things are heard when you talk loudly about them. We started the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) because we had so many unresolved issues and wanted to address them. We want Malayalam cinema to be an industry that gives equal space to all. That is our wish. As far as I am concerned I was able to get work as I got opportunities from other industries. I could do some work. I have always felt ignored in Malayalam cinema for various reasons.

It is encouraging to see actors like Aishwarya Rajesh and Nayanthara finding a place for themselves in Tamil cinema,” says Remya Nambeesan.

'B 32 muthal 44 vare' is a film produced by the Kerala government’s cultural department and KSFDC. The film is directed and written by Shruti Sharanyam. Along with Remya Nambeesan, Anarkali Marakkar, Serin Shihab, and Aswathy B as well as newcomer Reyna Radhakrishnan have been featured in the film.